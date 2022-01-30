Collapse of economy goal of enemies’ economic war on Iran

Speaking in a meeting with a group of the country's manufacturers and officials in the economic and industry sector on Sunday morning in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The goal of the enemies in this war has been the collapse of the Iranian economy; that was their intention. Now, the collapse of the economy was, of course, a prelude in order to set the people against the Islamic Republic by destroying the Iranian economy and to carry out their malicious political intentions in this way."

Referring to his advice to Iranian officials about not tying the country's economy to the results of the Vienna talks, he added, "I always repeat that you should not condition the country's economy and economic activities. Do not pause over something that we do not have."

