Newcastle seeks to hijack Lyon transfer for Zenit's Azmoun

Newcastle United has made fresh inquiries for Zenit St Petersburg's prolific striker Sardar Azmoun, Daily Mail reported.

The 27-year-old Iranian international is out of contract in the summer and has been in talks over a move to Lyon.

However, despite outlining terms over a four-and-a-half-year contract, the French side was unwilling to pay more than £3million to sign him this month.

That has left the door ajar for Newcastle who is looking for cover while Callum Wilson recuperates from a calf injury.

Azmoun has scored 11 times this season and made impressions with goals in the Champions League against Chelsea and Juventus.

Sardar Azmoun is an Iranian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg and the Iran national team. Azmoun made his debut for the Iran national team in 2014 aged 19.

MP/PR