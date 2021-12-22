Best Electric Car for Uber in London

Now, any eligible person can apply for this app as a driver and ride to earn. But what if they have no car or do not want to ride a personal vehicle for the purpose? Uber car rentals are the best option: rent a suitable car for fair weekly pay and drive with peace of mind. But, wait! Now that you want to hire a vehicle, think about an electric one. We'll tell you why.

The Term “Electric Cars” isn’t new, but today Even an Extended Glossary can’t fit all the exciting references this Huge topic includes. So we have gathered you the complete guide to electric cars fore in london2022.

What Should I Do to Apply for Uber in London?

For this, you should apply for the PCO license. Public Carriage Office is the Department of Transportation in London (TfL). The PCO license is an important document that helps you drive Uber or any other London ride-share service. First of all, you should have a valid driving licence. Also, you must have three years of driving experience as well as the right to work in the UK. If you are not a Briton, you must present your TEFL English language test score. The certificates that are accepted are as follows:

UK GCSE/O level (or equivalent) credential – A to G grade

UK AS-Level – A-Level Qualification

UK NVQ/BTEC/City & Guilds certification – along with an assurance that the qualification is equal to or above GCSE

UK BA Hons, BSc Hons or higher

UK certification HNC/HND

SELT Certificate issued by Trinity College London or IELTS demonstrating proficiency in reading, writing, communicating, and listening – B1 or higher.

If you are qualified, then go for the next step: your HPV license. Check out our newest post to get Exciting News about how to get the most of our services through PCO Blog.

How Should I Apply My Car for Uber?

Not every car is eligible for Uber in London. It must have some qualifications, which are cited in the PHV license. This license is your car certificate to enter the ride-share system. By this means, the car must not be older than five years old. Thus, if your car plate is older than five years, you can not apply it to the app.

The car body must be clean and strong with no visible damage. Also, it should be free from any advertisements. Car fuel consumption is another thing that matters. It must be one of the following: Euro 6 petrol or diesel engine or Euro 4 petrol-electric engine.

So, what if you do not have such a car? Should you push the job away? Definitely not. You are not obliged to buy a new car or change yours. Just head for a PCO car rental. They provide you with fully prepared, neat vehicles. These rental cars are ready to hit the road. Are you still in doubt?

PCO Car Rental: Uber-ready Vehicles

Driving a personal car does have good points. You have gotten used to it; you are not worried about the possible damage payments to another person or else. But, renting a PCO car also has its pros.

The most important thing, you do not have to think of all the regular and constant paperwork to keep your licenses updated. The next advantage is that you can hire the car first to see if it suits you. If you do not like it, it is possible to give it back. That's what you can not experience with your car. And there is a special merit in hiring or renting a car. It's an opportunity to drive the car you have always dreamt of. Some PCO car rentals take care of the damages and insurance themselves. Your car is part of a PCO fleet. The whole team is committed to keeping it up to date. And it means you can keep your focus on the roads.

Which Cars Can I Hire?

As said above, the cars allowed in for the PHV license must be less than five years old. Many famous car brands are on the list. The cars are equipped with the least fuel consumption, and there are also electric cars. They are available with different deposits and weekly rentals. You can choose any of them based on your working hours and earnings. But also some tips help you pay a lower rent and save more money.

The Affordable Rental Cars

The average weekly payment for PCO rental cars is 230£. The lowest price is for the 7-seater OCO cars with 200£ per week. These cars are best useful for crowded spots like airports or train stations, for crowded families or passengers with luggage. The multi-purpose vehicles save more money since you can earn more than the 5-seater ones.

Full-Electric Cars: Expensive but Reasonable

The full-electric and hybrid cars are among the most expensive ones in weekly rent. Thus, many believe that it's not logical to rent such vehicles. THE STORY IS TOTALLY DIFFERENT for Electric Cars. You can simply save more money per week. It ranges from 30£ to 200£. But, how is it possible?

No need to say that the full-electric cars need no petroleum. This is the most prominent feature of these cars right now which saves you about 30£ weekly.

Moreover, the electric cars drivers would enjoy some specific points for the sake of their vehicle. Since they are not air polluting, they can enter central London areas without paying the congestion charge. This means more passengers in any area with no extra charges of 15£ per day.

Also, full-electric cars are currently allowed to enter the ultra-low emission zones (ULEZ) in London. This charge is about 13£ per day, which can be a considerable saving in a week.

Uber fees for full-electric vehicles are 15% per mile more than ordinary cars.

These cars are rechargeable either in the house or in rapid charge points. TfL (Transport for London) provided more than thousands of fast charging points in different parts of London. You can fast charge the car in 20-30 minutes. Thus, by choosing the electric car, you get rid of long petroleum queues as well.

Best Electric Car for Uber in London

There is a long list of full-electric vehicles from famous brands like Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, and much more. The most popular full-electric PCO cars in London are Nissan Leaf, Kia Niro, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Volkswagen ID-3, and Chevrolet Bolt. More of these verified cars are addressed on Uber's official website.

Tesla PCO Cars in the UK

Tesla cars are well known for their unique technology, safety, and interior design. Though it is considered a rare car in London, you still can find one. Tesla Model 3 is the one available that includes all the factors as PCO car rental. Besides, it is a convenient vehicle for transporting passengers. Buy it, and you own the most genuine electric car in the world.

