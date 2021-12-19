Coal mine collapse in Turkey leaves 45 wounded

A dent occurred in the coal mine of Polyak Eynez Enerji Üretim Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. in Kınık, around 21:30, FOX-24 reported.

The dent in the mine occurred when many workers were working in the newly opened gallery between 16.00 and 00.00, known as the ‘pasha shift’.

Firefighter, health, police, and gendarmerie teams and rescue teams from İzmir and Manisa were sent to the mine where the collapse occurred.

The workers, who were rescued from under the rubble as a result of the 2-hour work of the teams, were sent to the surrounding hospitals by ambulances.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, in a statement on his social media account, stated that 18 people injured in the accident at the mine were treated in Kınık, 21 people in Soma, and 6 people in Bergama State Hospital.

Stating that the total number of injured was 45, Minister Koca announced that 14 ambulances, 2 UMKE Teams, and a total of 48 medical personnel were assigned to the incident.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger made a statement on his social media account, stating that the workers were completely evacuated in the accident that occurred in the Kınık district of İzmir.

“We do not have any citizens who have fallen under the rubble. We do not have any deceased or seriously injured citizens. Some of them are in Kınık and Soma", he added.

22 of citizens are injured in state hospitals,” he said

In a statement to DHA, Governor Köşger later said that 22 workers were taken to hospitals by ambulance, but that there were some who went to the hospital by their own means and received outpatient treatment, and that the number of injured may have increased.

RHM/PR