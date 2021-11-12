12 wounded in mosque blast of Afghanistan's Nangarhar

A number of people were injured in an explosion on a mosque during Friday prayers in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan today, a security source told Al Jazeera about the terrorist incident.

No further details have been released about the blast and its possible casualties.

Reuters also reported that an explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar area of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, wounding at least 12 people including the local mullah, a resident of the area said.

Atal Shinwari, a resident of the area, said the blast occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when explosives apparently located in the interior of the mosque detonated. Another resident gave a similar account.

