Nov 12, 2021, 2:12 PM

12 wounded in mosque blast of Afghanistan's Nangarhar

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – At least 12 people were injured in a terrorist attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province during Friday prayers.

A number of people were injured in an explosion on a mosque during Friday prayers in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan today, a security source told Al Jazeera about the terrorist incident.

No further details have been released about the blast and its possible casualties.

Reuters also reported that an explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar area of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, wounding at least 12 people including the local mullah, a resident of the area said.

Atal Shinwari, a resident of the area, said the blast occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when explosives apparently located in the interior of the mosque detonated. Another resident gave a similar account.

RHM/5349725

News Code 180626
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180626/

