Iran, Oman discuss coop. on health tourism

The President of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rida Al Saleh attended the 5th International Health Congress of Islamic Countries which is underway in Tehran.

Rida Al Saleh discussed the joint economic cooperation between Oman and Islamic countries with Iranian and international health activists.

He also met with Gholam-Hossein Shafei, Chairman of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, and they discussed the expansion of trade, economic, and tourism interactions between the two countries.

The 5th International Health Congress of Islamic Countries kicked off in the presence of health and tourism officials of Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Tunisia, India, Germany, the European Union, and some active international organizations.

