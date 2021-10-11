  1. Iran
Oct 11, 2021, 9:01 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 11

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, October 11.

Asia:

Abdul Qadeer Khan, 'Father' of Pakistan's atomic bomb dies

Ebtekar:

Revolution taking place in Iran-Saudi relations

Etela'at:

Shia Marjas condemn terrorist attack on Kunduz 

Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team win 2nd best world status at 2021 Oslo World Wrestling C'ship

Iran:

Iraq Parliamentary election held in calm atmosphere

Iranian wrestlers win 2 gold medals in World Wrestling C'ship

Jam-e Jam:

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team collect 4 gold, 2 bronze medals in WWC

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Iran, US ready to revive JCPOA

Shahrvand:

AEOI chief: 20% enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 120 kg

Kayhan:

President follows up on situation of quake-hit people of Andika

