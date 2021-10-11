Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 11

Asia:
Abdul Qadeer Khan, 'Father' of Pakistan's atomic bomb dies
Ebtekar:
Revolution taking place in Iran-Saudi relations
Etela'at:
Shia Marjas condemn terrorist attack on Kunduz
Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team win 2nd best world status at 2021 Oslo World Wrestling C'ship
Iran:
Iraq Parliamentary election held in calm atmosphere
Iranian wrestlers win 2 gold medals in World Wrestling C'ship
Jam-e Jam:
Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team collect 4 gold, 2 bronze medals in WWC
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Iran, US ready to revive JCPOA
Shahrvand:
AEOI chief: 20% enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 120 kg
Kayhan:
President follows up on situation of quake-hit people of Andika
ZZ/
