Home appliances’ export to double by 2025: Industry Min.

Speaking in a meeting with producers of home appliances to review objectives and programs envisioned for this industry on Sat., Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said, “With the coordination made in this regard, domestic manufacturers of home appliances will be supported duly in line with production boom.”

He stated that the export of home appliances versus imports should reach 50 percent in the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 22, 2022).

During the meeting, Chairman of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Payman Paak said that at least $35 billion should be obtained from the export of home appliances within the next four years.

For this purpose, the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) in cooperation with experts and responsible officials has focused on formulating currency rules and regulations and correcting them in line with promoting exports and export activities.

Turning to the commercial envoy of the country in other countries, the TPOI chief said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has benefited from expert commercial envoys in Iraq and Syria for exporting Iranian-made home appliances to these countries.

In addition, “we have activated commercial envoys in the Indian subcontinent and Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) for exporting Iranian products.”

