US coalition says will down any UAV flying over Erbil airport

Scott Desormeaux, commander of the US-led coalition at Erbil International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region warned that the coalition will destroy any drone flying over the Erbil airport, both attacking and non-attacking.

Without mentioning details, he said a new defense system will be installed to protect the coalition base at the airport at the end of the current month, followed by the US forces' withdrawal.

News sources last Saturday night reported drone strikes on Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, claiming that the target was a Mossad spy launcher that was targeted by Katyusha drones and missiles.

The US consulate strongly condemned it, declaring such attacks a threat to Iraqi sovereignty and stability. However, a spokesman for the International Coalition said the attack did not cause any casualties or property damage.

The Iraqi Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Organization also announced on Sunday in a statement that two explosive-laden drones had targeted Erbil airport.

Erbil International Airport was also the target of a drone strike last July, which officials said did not cause any casualties or damage.

A few weeks ago, a US military base at Baghdad airport was also targeted by a drone. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

