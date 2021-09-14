US presence in Afghanistan cause of terrorism, insecurity

Vahid Jalalzadeh made the remarks in his meeting with Danish Ambassador to Tehran Jesper Vahr.

Referring to the long-standing relationship between Iran and Denmark, Jalalzadeh said, "The long history of trade and economic interactions between the two countries has strengthened the friendly relations between Iran and Denmark."

He also stressed the need to develop parliamentary relations between the two countries, saying, "Iranian Parliament is ready to develop relations and cooperation with the Danish Parliament, and the formation of friendship-parliamentary groups in the parliaments of the two countries can help strengthen ties in other areas."

"Ongoing discussions between specialized commissions will lead to the improvement and facilitation of relations between the two countries," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the importance of increasing economic and trade interactions between the two countries, saying, "Proper planning of the economic and industrial capacities of the two countries can help to ensure the economic interests of the two nations."

Referring to the developments in West Asia, especially in Afghanistan, Jalalzadeh said, "Terrorism and foreign interference have always been two major problems in Afghanistan that have perpetuated insecurity in the country."

"The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been to establish stability and peace in the region without the intervention of extra-regional countries, and experience has shown that the presence of US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan has led to the growth of terrorism, insecurity and crisis in these countries," he added.

"The transit of drugs from the borders of Afghanistan to Europe has imposed a lot of costs on our country and it is necessary for the EU countries to play a more effective and active role in this fight," Jalazadeh noted.

Danish Ambassador to Tehran Jesper Vahr, for his part, said, "There are good parliamentary relations between the Danish and Iranian parliaments and it is hoped that in the future, continuous parliamentary talks and consultations will be developed and expanded."

"Despite the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Danish government is trying to revive economic relations between the two countries," he added.

