  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2021, 1:49 PM

Iran to spare no effort in realizing Afghan people will: MP

Iran to spare no effort in realizing Afghan people will: MP

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to materialize will of Afghan people.

Speaking on Saturday, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is very closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan.

Political parties, ethnics, currents in Afghanistan must be able to decide their destiny in a completely free environment without any internal and external pressure, he said, reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort in helping Afghan people in line with materializing their objectives in this respect.

MA/FNA14000619000267

News Code 178480
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178480/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News