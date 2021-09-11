Iran to spare no effort in realizing Afghan people will: MP

Speaking on Saturday, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is very closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan.

Political parties, ethnics, currents in Afghanistan must be able to decide their destiny in a completely free environment without any internal and external pressure, he said, reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort in helping Afghan people in line with materializing their objectives in this respect.

MA/FNA14000619000267