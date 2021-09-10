1 Russian killed in Syria as Humanitarian aid convoy exploded

The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic continues to operate in the country seeking a non-military resolution of the conflict and providing comprehensive assistance to Syrians, Sputnik reported.

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in a car bombing in the Syrian province of Homs, according to a Thursday statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The vehicle was assigned to an aid convoy. The blast reportedly occurred as the vehicle was passing an explosive device on the roadside.

"On 9 September 2021, an explosive device planted on the side of the road was detonated during the reconnaissance of the route of the humanitarian convoy by the Russian military police in the Homs province of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement says.

The serviceman, who was driving the car, sustained major injuries. He received medical assistance, but later succumbed to his injuries, the ministry said.

