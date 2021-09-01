US presence detrimental to intl. peace, security, stability

Speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi spoke about the current developments in Iran's eastern neighbor, Afghanistan.

He described what has happened in Afghanistan for at least the last two decades as a blatant violation of human rights.

The number of women and children who have been killed, injured, or maimed in Afghanistan over the years, shows that a silent catastrophe has been going on in this country, the Iranian president stressed.

The experience of the US presence in different countries and other parts of the world proves that this presence has never brought security, he reminded.

The United States has been always detrimental to security, stability, and peace in the world he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president attached importance to adopting active diplomacy with the neighbors.

"We must make every effort to increase trade and economic cooperation with the neighbors", he stressed.

According to him, the promotion of interactions and exchanges with neighboring countries is among the priorities of the government.

