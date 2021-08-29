Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 29

Asia:

Land route to Armenia reopened

Aftab:

Leader calls on officials to amend people’s confidence by fulfilling promises

Ebtekar:

De-escalating Tehran-Riyadh tensions in Baghdad

US govt. cannot evade responsibility for assassinating Gen. Soleimani: Iran FM

Etemad:

An open ending for Baghdad regional conf.

Ettela’at:

Nasrallah says Afghanistan scene of US’ failure

Amir-Abdollahian: Iran seeking establishment of peace through regional dialogue

Failing to fulfill promises to ruin people’s confidence: Leader

Shamkhani responds to rhetoric of US, Zionist heads

Iran:

Rostami wins Iran’s first gold medal in Paralympics

Iran stressing peace possible only through dialogue and negotiation within the region: FM

Jomhuri Eslami:

Sec-Gen of Iran Supreme National Security Council reacts to threats made by Zionist PM, Biden

Ex-US diplomat: Saudi Arabia should confess to failure in Yemen

Taliban gives 7-day deadline to people to hand over weapons, ammunition

Shargh:

Key of FATF in hand of principalists

Will Iran’s gas arrive in Europe?

Fate of nations in the region intertwined: FM Amir-Abdollahian

MAH