Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 29

Asia:
Land route to Armenia reopened
Aftab:
Leader calls on officials to amend people’s confidence by fulfilling promises
Ebtekar:
De-escalating Tehran-Riyadh tensions in Baghdad
US govt. cannot evade responsibility for assassinating Gen. Soleimani: Iran FM
Etemad:
An open ending for Baghdad regional conf.
Ettela’at:
Nasrallah says Afghanistan scene of US’ failure
Amir-Abdollahian: Iran seeking establishment of peace through regional dialogue
Failing to fulfill promises to ruin people’s confidence: Leader
Shamkhani responds to rhetoric of US, Zionist heads
Iran:
Rostami wins Iran’s first gold medal in Paralympics
Iran stressing peace possible only through dialogue and negotiation within the region: FM
Jomhuri Eslami:
Sec-Gen of Iran Supreme National Security Council reacts to threats made by Zionist PM, Biden
Ex-US diplomat: Saudi Arabia should confess to failure in Yemen
Taliban gives 7-day deadline to people to hand over weapons, ammunition
Shargh:
Key of FATF in hand of principalists
Will Iran’s gas arrive in Europe?
Fate of nations in the region intertwined: FM Amir-Abdollahian
