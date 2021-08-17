'Analytic Philosophy:Linguistic Theory and Cognitive Science'

Best known as a leading Researcher on Muslim philosophers with an analytic approach, Nadia Maftouni is a senior research scholar at Yale University (2019-2021) and faculty of University of Tehran.

Called the father of modern linguistics, Noam Chomsky is a philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, and political activist. He is widely recognized as having helped to spark the cognitive revolution in the human sciences, contributing to the development of a new cognitivistic framework for the study of language and the mind.

The link to the event follows:

https://yale.zoom.us/j/93127863860



