France deploys maritime patrol aircraft in Persian Gulf

According to the AERO Time, as part of the European-led Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASoH), the French Navy deployed an Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft (ATL2) modernized to standard 6, the latest to date.

The aircraft, which will operate from the United Arab Emirates, is part of the Flotilla 23F of the French Naval Aviation, based in Lann-Bihoué, western France.

The French-initiated, European-led EMASoH mission has been operating in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz since February 2020. “The purpose of this operation is to ease tensions and protect European economic interests by guaranteeing freedom of movement in the [Peraian] Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” according to the claims of the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

This is while, the Islamic Republic of Iran, has expressed its opposition to any presence of foreign forces in the region, and has repeatedly stressed that security in the region can only be ensured via the cooperation of neighboring countries.

HJ/PR