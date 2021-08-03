Isa Qassim congratulates freedom of Ibrahim Zakzaky

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife were in detention since 2015 but on July 29, Nigeria's “Kaduna” State High Court acquitted the Secretary-General of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Zakzaky and his wife of all charges and issued the release warrant on them.

In his message addressing Zakzaky, Qassem wrote, "The day of your release from the prison is the day of true joy for the believers and all those who appreciate the role of a person like you, you who strives for truth and justice."

The Bahraini Ayatollah wished good health for Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife and thanked the Muslims and non-Muslims who accompanied Zakzaky on this way.

“Kaduna” State Supreme Court announced the news as the Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria has been sentenced for false accusations for the past four years.

