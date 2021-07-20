Two Iranian warships spotted near English Channel: report

The ships are thought to be headed to the Baltic Sea to represent Iran in a July 25 naval parade off the coast of St. Petersburg to commemorate the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.

The pair, the frigate IRINS Sahand and former oil-tanker-turned warship IRINS Makran sailed up the West coast of Africa and past Spain and France before approaching the southern coast of England.

Leaving Iran in April with arms and likely refined fuel, the duo was first thought to be headed to Venezuela before lingering off the coast of Senegal and then heading toward the North Atlantic.

As the ships pass through the English Channel NATO is likely to closely monitor the warships.

ZZ/PR