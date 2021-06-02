Details about awarding ceremony of 38th FIFF in Tehran

In the ceremony, the film 200 Meters, directed by Ameen Nayfeh managed to win the Simorgh award for the best screenplay, for depicting the realities of the Palestinians whose fundamental, human rights have been challenged.

Also, the winner of the NETPAC Award was announced at this ceremony. Iran’s “Major" directed by Ehsan Abdipour, was announced as the winner of this section. A German police dog enters the customs office of a seaport and all hell breaks loose in the city, where no one seems prepared to discuss and resolve the situation, reads the synopsis of the film.

Also, “Fear” by Bulgarian director, Ivaylo Hristov won Muhammad Al-Ameen Award. The Bulgarian director thanked the jury for receiving this award and he has always admired Iranian cinema, saying that it is an honor for him to receive such an award.

Palestinian filmmaker and cinematographer Ibrahim Handal gained the Best Short Film award for his short film “Bethlehem 2001”.

The jury decided to award a special honorary diploma to South Korean actress, Yoo Da-In, for her powerful acting in the film I Don’t Fire Myself, a festival judge Kazakhstan said.

The best award for the Outstanding Achievement – Cinematographer of the film was also awarded to Cao Jinling for "Anima" from China.

Mahdi Hosseinivand Alipour won silver Simourgh of Best Asian Film for his “Asteroid”.

Alireza Samadi won a silver Simourgh of Best Director for his film “Staging”.

