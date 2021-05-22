COVID death toll in Iran tops 78,300

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 78,381 people so far, with 187 more Iranians succumbing to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Saturday.

Over the last 24 hours, 8,005 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 1,175 of whom required hospitalization, according to Lari.

Some 2,319,746 patients have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,823,887 infected people with 4,945 of them in critical condition in intensive care units, she said.

She added that 18,810,335 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out across the country so far and over 2,478,936 people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

