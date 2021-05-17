Reporters Without Borders files complaint on Zionists to ICC

Reporters Without Borders has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court after the Zionist regime targeted the media headquarters in Gaza.

A spokesman for Reporters Without Borders stressed that Israel's action in targeting media outlets was a war crime according to Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

“The headquarters of 23 local and international media outlets were destroyed after being attacked by Israeli strikes,” it said in the complaint of Palestinian and foreign media offices.

Reporters Without Borders continued their complaint to International Criminal Court, adding, "Not only, the Zionist army caused great material damage to the journalists' editorial offices, their equipment, and facilities but also prevented the news coverage of the conflict, which directly and dangerously affects the civilians."

