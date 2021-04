The army immediately announced that Idriss Déby's son would head a military council for 18 months before elections were held.

Former colonial power France, which has a large military base in Chad, appeared to back the takeover for "stability" amid "exceptional circumstances".

Opposition parties have also condemned what they called a "dynastic coup".

Trade union have called for a general strike, while rebel group Fact said Chad was "not a monarchy".

