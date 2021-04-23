Muslim college student burned in acid attack in NY

Police in New York is searching for a man suspected of throwing acid on a 21-year-old Muslim college student as she walked into her Long Island home with her mother last month.

Nafiah Ikram spent 15 days in the hospital after the March 17 attack, according to a statement from the New York Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY).

Ikram, a student at Hofstra University, was returning to her Elmont home at about 8:30 p.m. when "an unknown individual ran up to her and threw what is thought to be battery acid in her face," the statement said.

"Ikram immediately felt a severe burning pain on her face, neck, and hands and began to scream for help," according to CAIR-NY. The screaming caused the acid to go into Ikram's mouth, preventing her from breathing, according to a GoFundMe setup for the student.

Ikram's parents ran to help her, burning their hands and arms in the process, the GoFundMe said. Video of the incident shows the attacker wearing gloves.

He "knew how dangerous the acid was," the GoFundMe said, adding that if the acid had got into Ikram's lungs or her parents were not there to call 911, she would have died.

The Nassau County Police Department said a $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can identify the suspect or offer information that leads to his arrest.

HJ/PR