Earthquake causes no damage to Bushehr nuclear power plant

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – None of the facilities, equipment, and buildings of Bushehr nuclear power plant have been damaged by the Sunday earthquake that occurred in Ganaveh County of Bushehr province.

Following the Sunday earthquake that occurred at 11:11 local time in Ganaveh County of Bushehr province, Public Relations of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant announced, “All facilities, equipment, and buildings of Bushehr nuclear power plant are in perfect condition, nothing has been damaged and the activities of this power plant have not been disrupted.”

It is emphasized in this announcement: Bushehr nuclear power plant has been constructed in line with international standards and regulations and is safe against the most severe earthquakes in the country and the region.

