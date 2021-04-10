Zionist military official heads to Washington to discuss Iran

Aviv Kochavi, Chief of General Staff of the Zionist regime’s Army has traveled to Washington, the United States, Paltime.net reported in its Twitter account on Saturday.

During the visit, Kchavi will meet with his American counterpart Mark Milley so as to discuss Iran’s issue, the source added.

Channel 13 News also reported on Wednesday Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen will travel to Washington in the coming days for meetings with top officials in the White House and the American intelligence community.

Referring to the Mossad chief's visit to the United States, The Times of Israel also claimed the Zionist official will hold talks with Americans so as to persuade them to refuse to return the table of JCPOA.

RHM/FNA14000121000407