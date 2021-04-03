Iran wrestling teams to participate in Bulgarian event

The event will be staged from April 8 to 11 in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.

According to reports, teams from 20 countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia will participate in the event.

Iran’s freestyle team is comprised of Jamal Ebadi (74kg), Hamid Zarrinpeikar (79kg), Mojtaba Goleij (97kg), and Amin Taheri (125kg) and coached by Touraj Kafaei and Mohammad Aslani.

The Greco-Roman team consists of Pouya Naserpoor (60kg), Armin Moheb Sabet (63kg), Ali Arsalan (72kg), and Mehdi Fallah (87kg) and led by Loghman Rezaei and Davoud Akhbari.

Iranian referee Kouroush Taghizadeh will also officiate at the international competition.

