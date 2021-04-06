Iran, Pakistan stage naval drill in Persian Gulf, Oman Sea

Captain Reza Sheibani, chief of staff of the Iran Navy's first naval region who also acts as the spokesman of the joint exercise, made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the purpose of this naval exercise is to improve combat capability and exchange information and military knowledge between the two navies of Iran and Pakistan.

This exercise is to demonstrate naval power and synergy and establish a constructive and dynamic interaction to create lasting peace and security in the region, and conduct joint naval operations, including air and sea transfers, and joint operations of Passex with the Iranian and Pakistani navies in the Persian Gulf's water and the Sea of Oman, he added.

Navy units consisting of the 'Alborz' destroyer and a missile launcher along with a helicopter, as well as submarine combat and support units of the Pakistan Navy are participating in the naval exercise, Sheibani said.

Referring to the importance of unity and convergence of naval powers in this strategic region, he added that creating security by the countries of the region will lead to the growth, development of security and ultimately the prosperity of world trade.

Pakistani fleet consisting of two naval vessels docked at Bandar Abbas on Saturday morning to further strengthen bilateral and friendly relations with Iran.

With the message of solidarity, peace and prosperity for the Iranian people and the region, the Pakistan navy flotilla will be present at Bandar Abbas from 3 to 6 April.

The Pakistani fleet enters Bandar Abbas every April, which did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Chief of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

