Cairo concerned about Abu Dhabi suspicious actions: Report

The London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (The New Arab) journal, citing sources that it has called "special", wrote that the Cairo government was very concerned about the deep ties of some former and current Egyptian officials with the United Arab Emirates.

The report quoted sources as saying that the security office of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had requested full information on the Egyptian officials' visit to the UAE and the exact content of the meetings or details of any contacts between Egyptian and Emirati officials.

According to the report, the request of el-Sisi’s office was made following the strained relations between Cairo and Abu Dhabi. This is because, as Cairo authorities say, the UAE has recently taken a stance regarding the Al-Nahda dam case, which is not in Egypt's interest and indirectly supports the Ethiopian government.

At the same time, the Office of the President of Egypt expressed concern about the repeated efforts of Emiratis to meet and talk with important Egyptian officials. The meetings are dubious, according to Egyptian sources, and the subject of the talks is mainly about the Egyptian authorities' views on the future situation in Egypt.

Moreover, a number of research centers that have contracted with the UAE or are funded by the UAE have been notified to report on the internal situation in Egypt and the impact of regional crises on Egypt and the overall internal situation and human rights situation in the country; especially since some of these think tanks are run by former Egyptian security officials.

According to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, relations between the UAE and Egypt have been strained and the two sides have had disagreements on a number of issues. The Libyan crisis is at the forefront of these issues; As Cairo seeks a political solution and a cessation of military tensions. Egypt has also welcomed cooperation with Turkey, and this has angered the Emiratis.

