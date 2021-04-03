Lifting sanctions needed for halting Iran's compensatory acts

In response to remarks of Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State Jalina Porter, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "As has been made clear many times, there is no step-by-step plan, and the Islamic Republic of Iran's definitive policy is the lifting of all US sanctions, including both those imposed by Trump after his withdrawal from the JCPOA and the sanctions imposed under any other heading."

"Obviously, this lifting of sanctions must be effective and verified by Iran," he added.

"The suspension of Iran's compensatory measures and their resumption will take place only after all sanctions have been lifted and verified," he highlighted.

Previously, Jalina Porter has said that the US intends to discuss the steps that Iran must take to return to its commitment to the JCPOA.

