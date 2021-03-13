Unrest continues around Lebanese Parliament

Some protesters had previously stormed an iron gate near the Lebanese parliament, Alnashrah reported.

These news sources reported that security forces fired tear gas at protesters who threw stones at the Lebanese parliament.

People in most areas of Lebanon have once again taken to the streets in protest of deteriorating Lebanese lira against dollar on the black market and in protest of deteriorating economic and social situation.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for an investigation into the cause of devaluation of national currency and called on governor of the Lebanon’s Central Bank to immediately provide the judiciary with the results of the investigation, so that violators should be prosecuted if violations are proven.

