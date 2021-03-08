Uzbekistan one of Iran's important trade partners: Araghchi

Araghchi made the remarks during the sixth round of political consultations between Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan in Tehran, which was attended by his Uzbek counterpart Furqat Sadiqov.

In the event, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues.

The two officials stressed the need to make the most of the great potential that exists between the sides to expand relations in the fields of transport, trade, culture, tourism, culture, and law.

The talks highlighted the need for cooperation to strengthen regional peace and stability, citing the threat of terrorism and extremism in the region, as well.

In this meeting, Sadiqov announced his country's readiness for the comprehensive development of relations in all areas and called for speeding up the implementation of the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Uzbek Deputy FM was also briefed on the latest developments related to the JCPOA.

