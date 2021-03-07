  1. Politics
Mar 7, 2021, 11:09 AM

Defense Ministry unveils indigenous weapons

Defense Ministry unveils indigenous weapons

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Ministry unveiled seven rifles and shotguns, including an assault rifle called Masaf, on Sunday.

The new weapons were unveiled in a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, which was attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

The weapons, designed and manufactured by Iranian experts, include Masaf assault rifle, two Hoomak shotguns, Sorena-2 shotgun, Arta air rifle, Tooka air rifle, and PCP air rifle.

Massif assault rifle is chambered in the 7.62×51 mm round. The light weapon is cooled by air.

The weapon system of Masaf is of the short piston type, which is armed by indirect pressure of gunpowder gas and fed by ammunition. This system increases the reliability of the weapon and the durability of its sensitive parts. The weapon can be adjusted to fire in semi-automatic and burst mode.

The Iranian military forces have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of equipment, from firearms to advanced drones.

(PHOTO: Archive)

MR/5163587

News Code 170786

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News