AEOI commemorates martyrdom anniv. of Iran nuclear scientists

On the anniversary eve of the cowardly terror of nuclear scientists, martyrs Alimohammadi, Ahmadiroushan, and Ghashghaei, we commemorate the memory of these dear ones and praise their path and ideals, wrote the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in a tweet on Saturday.

The Iranian 32-year-old chemistry expert Mostafa Ahmadiroushan, who was working at one of the country's main uranium enrichment facilities, and Reza Ghashghaei were martyred in an attack, in which the perpetrators attached a magnetic bomb to a Peugeot 405 carrying Mostafa Ahmadiroushan.

The explosion came on the second anniversary of the assassination of Masoud Alimohammadi, the Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated outside his home by a remote-control bomb that had been attached to a motorcycle parked on the street.

