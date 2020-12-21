Road min. inaugurates 89 railway projects

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli, as well.

These projects were put into operation today through video conferencing in four provinces of the country by the order of Minister Eslami and RAI's Rasouli.

The projects included 12 projects in the field of technology and infrastructure worth 2.21 trillion rials ($8.84 million) and 77 projects in the field of building and station services at the value of 565 billion ($2.24 million).

As reported, from the beginning of the current Iranian year (20 March 2020), 521 units of various types of railway fleets have been produced in the country and joined the railway network, and the capacity of transporting cargo and passengers has been improved quantitatively and qualitatively.

