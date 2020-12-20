Iran performed better than Europe in fight against COVID-19

Speaking in the commemoration ceremony of the Iranian nurses who lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19, Major General Mohamad Hossein Bagheri congratulated the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (PBUH), the daughter of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (PBUH), and the Nurse's Day.

Hailing the noticeable efforts and sacrifices of the Iranian nurses who have been at the forefront of combat against the deadly virus in the recent 10 months, Bagheri said, “Fortunately, with the round-the-clock efforts of the medical staff, Iran has been able to show better performance in the field of fight against Covid-19 in comparison to other countries who enjoy a much better situation in terms of infrastructure.”

Today, European countries who are not subject to severe US sanctions and they are in good conditions in terms of pharmaceuticals, medical infrastructures register more than 500 deaths in a day, he said adding that Iran, despite the oppressive US sanctions, Iran has managed to control the casualties of the virus and the death toll in the country hit less than 200 people in 24 hours.



