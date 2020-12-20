Leader hails nurses' role in combating COVID-19

Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (PBUH), the daughter of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (PBUH).

He also congratulated the nurses on Nurse's Day, expressing his condolences to the families of the nurses who lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"I congratulate all nurses on the National Day of Nurses -- which is named so after Lady Zeinab (a.s.) -- and I feel it my duty to express my condolences to the dear and respected families of nurses who lost their loved ones to the COVID-19."

Referring to the great work that nurses are doing in containing the spread of deadly diseases at the present juncture, Ayatollah Khamenei said that their heroic work made people realize the importance and high value of their jobs.

"Nurses are the angels of mercy for the patients. This is a true metaphor and not an exaggeration at all. Nurses take care of both the body and soul of the patient. Nurses are in fact sympathize with, caress, and comfort the patient."

"Nurses are medics' partners and colleagues. If a patient that requires a nurse receives medical care from the best physicians but no nurse is present to support him/her, the patient's recovery will be very difficult."

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses have sacrificed in a way that has astounded everyone! During the pandemic, people realized how significant a nurse's job is and what lofty values it has."

Zaynab Bint Ali (PBUH), daughter of Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUH) and Fatimah al-Zahra (PBUH), was the first granddaughter of the prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

She is best known for her courageous and eloquent role supporting her brother, the second Shia Imam Hussein, at the time of his martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala, and for protecting his family in the following months of Umayyad imprisonment.

In Iran, Hazrat Zaynab's birthday is commemorated as Nurse's Day due to her efforts and sacrifices to take care of children such as Imam Hussein’s son Ali Zayn al-Abidin and those wounded in the Battle of Karbala.

