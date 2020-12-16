Four Asiatic cheetahs spotted in central Iran (+VIDEO)

Park ranger managed to capture the video of a family of Asiatic cheetahs, including a mother and three cubs, near Biarjomand village, which is in the vicinity of Khar Turan National Park [also known as Turan Wildlife Refuge].

The spotted cheetahs have raised hopes for the survival of the endangered species in the region, especially for those cherishing the wildlife.

The same cheetahs were seen seven months ago. Experts believe the presence of this family of four in the same region shows they have chosen their living spot, which can be good sign for future breeding.

Asiatic cheetahs and Persian leopards are among the most endangered species in the world. Big cats have been listed as "endangered" in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Reduced prey population and shrinkage of their natural habitat are threatening the big cats.

Khar Turan National Park, situated in the southeast of Shahrud city, stretches to 1,400,000 hectares while being the second largest reserve in the country after Naybandan Wildlife Refuge.

The park is home to one of the largest populations of the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah.

