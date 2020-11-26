Lordegan petchem plant on verge of official inauguration

Mohsen Mahmoudi said the complex has been built with the aim of producing 1.075 million tons of urea and 677,000 tons of ammonia per year, of which about 600,000 tons are used to produce urea in the complex, SHANA reported.

He said the plant is fed by natural gas from the national gas distribution network, adding: "This complex will use 320 million cubic meters of natural gas as fuel and 429 million cubic meters of natural gas as feedstock annually."

The CEO of Lordegan Urea Chemical Company, referring to the priority of meeting domestic needs and delivering agricultural urea to the Ministry of Agriculture, which will begin next month, continued: “Most of the products of this complex will be for export.”

Mahmoudi further expressed optimism that the plant’s first chemical shipment would be exported next month.

He stated that Lordegan Petrochemical Plant was built with an investment of 754 million Euros and 11,230 billion Rials, adding it would have annual revenue of roughly 240 million dollars. The plant is planned to come to reach full production tilt by the end of the current Iranian calendar year to March 20, 2021.

The official further stressed the commissioning of the plant completely by relying on domestic forces despite the US sanctions on the country.

He also said that due to the 500 million euro financing of the unit by China, it was necessary for the company to buy part of the equipment from this country, but despite this, most of the equipment was supplied from domestic manufacturers and over 60% of the equipment used in the plant was provided by Iranian suppliers.

Construction of the unit generated 2,800 direct and 450 indirect jobs in the western province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, he said, adding that while operational, it will create 700 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs.

Lordegan Petrochemical Company was built on a 100-hectare land in the Felard County of ​​Lordegan City in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, and Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group (Petrol) is the main stockholder of the company.

