Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 10

Ebtekar:
America imposes new sanctions on Iranian banks
Debate deadlock in US
Iranian nation mourn Mohammadreza Shajarian
Ettela’at:
Leader authorizes Armed Forces to offer all capacity of their medical units to treat COVID-19 patients
IAEA: Iran not occupied, we will inspect all places
Rouhani: America cannot break Iranian nation’s resistance by inhumane sanctions
Kayhan:
Coronavirus restrictions in Tehran extended till Oct. 16
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in Moscow
America sanctions 18 Iranian banks, financial institutions
Shargh:
Shajarian dies at 80, at peak of his popularity
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Shajarian to be laid to rest near Ferdowsi
