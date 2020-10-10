  1. Politics
Oct 10, 2020, 8:37 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 10

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, October 10.

Ebtekar:

America imposes new sanctions on Iranian banks

Debate deadlock in US

Iranian nation mourn Mohammadreza Shajarian

Ettela’at:

Leader authorizes Armed Forces to offer all capacity of their medical units to treat COVID-19 patients

IAEA: Iran not occupied, we will inspect all places

Rouhani: America cannot break Iranian nation’s resistance by inhumane sanctions

Kayhan:

Coronavirus restrictions in Tehran extended till Oct. 16

 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in Moscow

America sanctions 18 Iranian banks, financial institutions

Shargh:

Shajarian dies at 80, at peak of his popularity

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Shajarian to be laid to rest near Ferdowsi

