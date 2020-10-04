Rouhani to inaugurate 1st phase of 'smart school network'

In the first phase of the project, more than 76,000 schools will be connected to the National Information Network.

As planned, all the Iranian schools will join the network gradually.

The opportunity to implement tele-education and distant-learning system in Iran has never arisen, either because of the lack of the necessary infrastructure or the lack of a need for mobile application.

However, this year, all schools for the new academic year started September 5 in Iran with special considerations being taken into account due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In order for students to keep in touch with their studies, in red coronavirus zones in where the schools have been shut down, the Ministry of Education launched a homegrown mobile application, called SHAD, providing students with distance learning programs.

In fact, the ministry has now turned the coronavirus threat into an opportunity and provided the students with a domestic app in the virtual space after creating the necessary infrastructure and developing the required software.

In addition, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also began to broadcast televised educational programs on a daily basis after school closures.

