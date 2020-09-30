17 Iranians arrive home from India after 7 months

Last night 17 Iranian citizens arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport after 7 months of residing in India due to coronavirus restriction, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced.

These Iranian citizens had traveled to India but they could not return Iran due to travel restrictions raised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, relevant institutions of the country, and diligent pursuit of Iranian missions in India paved the way for the returning of Iranians.

RHM/5036784