Iranian Parliament members held an open session on Tuesday to review the qualification of the Alireza Razm Hosseini, the proposed Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade.

After hearing the future plans of the prosed minister and reviewing the opinions of his proponents and the opponents, Alireza Razm Hosseini won the vote of confidence of lawmakers as the new Industry Minister through gaining 175 votes in favor, 80 votes against, and 9 abstentions.

New Iranian Industry Minister

RHM/5035582