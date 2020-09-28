Closure of US Embassy in Iraq to take 90 days: report

Citing US Secretary of State's threat to close the Washington embassy in Baghdad, Washington Post wrote that closure of the embassy would take at least 90 days.

“We hope the American administration will reconsider it,” Ahmed Mulla Talal, a spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa ­al-Kadhimi, said Sunday. “There are outlaw groups that try to shake this relationship, and closing the embassy would send a negative message to them.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified Kadhimi of the plans Saturday night, according to an official familiar with the matter. Two Western officials in Baghdad said their country’s diplomatic missions had been informed of the plan.

It was unclear on Sunday whether the White House had signed off on a possible departure and what might prompt the Trump administration to shelve the plan. If the administration moves forward, closing the embassy is expected to take 90 days, a window that would give Washington the opportunity to reassess the decision, said a diplomat familiar with the situation.

