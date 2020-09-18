Trump not to attend United Nations General Assembly meeting

The decision, which White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed to reporters Thursday evening, will keep the President at least physically distant from the annual forum in New York City, CNN reported.

It's unclear in what capacity the US President will participate in the event virtually.

The decision marks an about-face for Trump, who last month said he wanted to deliver his speech in the General Assembly hall in New York, even if other world leaders are staying away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main part of this year's UNGA, when world leaders take turns to give speeches, runs through the week starting September 21 and ends on September 29.

In opening remarks Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized this year's focus on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic plus “peace and security, disarmament, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development.”

ZZ/PR