Reacting to the Bahrain-Israeli agreement, Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote on his twitter account, " Bahraini regime's compromise with Israel is a great betrayal to the Islamic cause and Palestinians.

The imprudent leaders in the UAE and Bahrain must not pave the way for the Zionist schemes", he said and also added, "They should learn lessons from history. Tomorrow is late! the US lifeline has worn out for years."

RHM/