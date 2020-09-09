Iranian Gen. warns enemies not to test power of IRGC, Army

Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid made the remarks among the army commanders in the area of ‘Zolfaghar 99’ military exercise, which will be held on the Makran coasts.

Referring to the capabilities and combat readiness of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gen. Rashid said, "After 40 years and facing the security crises of the beginning of the Islamic Revolution and then eight years of the Imposed War, Iran's Army has the power and ability to prepare combat very well to respond to threats."

"The greatest achievement of the experience of the Holy Defense for the Iranian nation and the armed forces is the need for defense readiness and the use of military force to respond powerfully to threats," he added.

"During the Imposed War, we have got familiar with the components of power and the ways how to use them, so we hope that the enemies would refrain from testing the will and power of Army and IRGC," he stressed.

ZZ/5019518