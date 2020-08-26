Officials of HoA-IP stress need for peace in Afghanistan

Chaired by the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and attended by representatives of member states and international organizations supporting the process, the meeting was held via videoconference.

During the meeting, the officials called the cooperation and coordination of member states important for the success of the Afghan peace process and the fight against COVID-19.

They stressed the support of the member states of this process for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The participants discussed the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, the importance of support of peace process by countries in the region and the world, especially member countries and organizations, and strengthening the regional and global consensus to support this process.

The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process was established to provide a platform to discuss regional issues, particularly encouraging security, political, and economic cooperation among Afghanistan and its neighbors.

This region-led dialogue was launched in November 2011 to expand practical coordination between Afghanistan and its neighbors and regional partners in facing common threats, including counterterrorism, counternarcotics, poverty, and extremism.

14 countries in the region, including Iran, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia and China, are key members of the summit, and 17 countries and 14 regional and trans-regional organizations are observers.

ZZ/IRN84015876