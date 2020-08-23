Iran defense industry progresses at IntI. level : MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Abbas Ali Mansouri Arani made some remarks on the occasion of the National Defense Industry Day, asserting that today Iran is one 10 top countries in the world in the fields of the defense industry.

Referring to the Imposed War (1980-1988 Iraq-Iran war ) during which Iran could not provide even the simplest defense equipment due to cruel sanctions, the Iranian lawmaker said that the sanctions made the Iranian elite rely on indigenous powers to achieve homegrown technologies in the field of the defense industry.

“During the sanctions, we began to reverse-engineering of our military equipment including tanks, airplanes, helicopters, and ships”, he said, and added that but today Iran has gone through reverse engineering and with the efforts of Iranian elites, the country has reached a level of progress that all types of military equipment in the fields of maritime and air defense as well as satellites are produced domestically."

He also explained that all these defense equipment are designed based on certain tactics to encounter possible threats.

