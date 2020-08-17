Zarif to deliver online lecture on 'End of Hegemony' today

Zarif is to deliver the forth of five online talks titled 'End of Hegemony' at Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran on Monday, August 17th, 12:30-13:15 UTC, 17-17:45 Tehran.

It will be live-streamed from @iranian_studies_ut Instagram account.

Last week, Zarif delivered his third talk on 'Power Shifts and New Players in the Transitional Period' at Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran.

He delivered lectures on ‘The World in Transition’ and “Characteristics of Transitional Period" in his first and second webinars, respectively.

In the first talk, Zarif said that some governments want to define the new discipline to the world in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, noting that the new world order will no longer be completely Western.

In the second lecture, he stated that miscalculations carried out by superpowers have led to the disastrous consequences in the world.

Rivalry zero-sum game has brought insecurity to the world, the diplomat said in the third talk, adding that the game has impeded the creation of peace and security in the globe over the last decades.

