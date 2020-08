In a tweet on Tuesday, Mohammd Javad Zarif emphasized, “while mostly ignored before Islamic Revolution, we in government are now held to account by the Parliament.”

“Today, Iranians mark their seismic achievement in 1906 Demanding accountability from the king, they compelled him to allow formation of the first parliament in our region,” he emphasized.

